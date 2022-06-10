Samsung TVs will include direct access to Xbox Cloud

Samsung is, indisputably, one of the technology companies that has made the strongest commitment, for many years now. to finish breaking the anachronism of «silly box» with his research and advances in the field of smart TVs. Some advances that, added to the interest of online services to reach users through any platform, has caused that today it is more important to connect the television to the Internet than to the antenna socket.

Rapier A few years ago it was a trend but today it is already a reality, is complemented by the large number of devices that we can connect to televisions to obtain new functions. From devices for casting content to video consoles and even computers specially designed for this purpose, the possibilities of televisions are growing exponentially, and manufacturers like Samsung are well aware of this.

Thus, when we see what’s new in televisions every year, we see that these incorporate new and more powerful processors. A fundamental part of their work has to do with the quality of the image they show, and that is processed and edited in real time, but also the benefits related to the smart TV functions evolve year after year. The closest example of this is found in the new models presented by Samsung a couple of months ago.

There are, however, some functions that, due to their high demand for resources, cannot be executed by televisions, at which point we enter the field of services. And in this regard Samsung and Microsoft have announced that Xbox Cloud coming to select Samsung TVs from 2022. And this is a collaboration that was leaked just now a month ago, and that draws a particularly interesting picture, which can have great implications in the market for consoles and games.

The Samsung televisions that will receive the Xbox Cloud app, and that will arrive through the Samsung Gaming Hub, are the Neo QLED 8K/4K, QLED, Crystal UHD and Smart Monitor. And thanks to this advance, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the gaming experience provided by having a console connected to the TV, but without a console, because as you already know, Xbox Cloud games run in the cloud, so that it is only necessary to have a control and, yes, with a high-speed Internet connection.

With this collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft, we see a model that we could call a console as a service, since it eliminates the need to buy and maintain a console, as well as the games, but it gives us the same thing that we would get in that case. And since Microsoft plans to grow the Xbox Cloud catalog in the future, the option of an Xbox Cloud compatible TV and an Xbox Game Pass subscription is, every day, a much more interesting option.