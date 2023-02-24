Samsung TV Plus expands its entertainment range announces new own channels

the free streaming Samsung TV Plus announced the launch of new channels this month to expand its range of entertainment. Premieres promise a lot of emotion, suspense, adrenaline and action for viewers of the platform.
According to Samsung, the new channels are Novelando and The Shield – Acima da Lei, in addition to news on the programming of the Investigação Total channel and the classic story of Os Dez Mandamentos, on a channel totally dedicated to the plot.
On the Novelando channel, soap opera enthusiasts will have programming to laugh, cry, get emotional and get involved with captivating plots. Right at the premiere, fans will have the Portuguese success Ouro Verde, winner of the International Emmy for best telenovela.
Another novelty that is already available is The Shield – Above the Law channel, which is a full dish for fans of police series. The plot shows a police officer who walks a tightrope between right and wrong while leading a team of Los Angeles detectives.
Finally, the Total Investigation channel puts a charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the center of a close-knit team of Brooklyn detectives, led by the enigmatic Lieutenant Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta).
Also debuting in February on the channel: Law & Order: Criminal Intent, from Universal Television, a Law & Order spin-off that has a total of 10 seasons, and the Europeian production Rotas do Ódio also arrives this month on the platform.
“For me it is always very gratifying to bring Samsung TV Plus consumers new options for entertainment, leisure and family fun in the comfort of their homes”, commented the director of Business Development and Content Acquisition of Samsung TV Plus in Latin America , Aline Jabbour.
Check out the new channels below:
- The Ten Commandments: channel 2569
- Noveling: channel 2570
- The Shield – Above the Law: channel 2584
- Total Investigation: channel 2585
All these premieres are scheduled for the 27th, from Monday to Friday from 8 pm.