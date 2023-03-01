Samsung TV Plus announces the arrival of new sports and cooking channels on the platform

This Tuesday (28), the Samsung TV Plus announced the arrival of two channels to the catalogue. The novelties belong to Grupo Globo and were released in the FAST format (free ad supported streaming television), and join expansion of the range announced last week. The first new channel is “FAST Recipes“, which promises present programs that engage beginners and experts in the kitchen, with recipes ranging from the simplest to the most advanced, encouraging healthy eating habits with chefs from all over the world.

Some highlights of the channel's programming include Globo classics such as What a marvel! cooking class, Olivier's Diary, beautiful kitchen, Cooks in Action It is There's a Child in the Kitchenin addition to news from Receitas.com. The other novelty is the GE FAST channel, aimed at fans of adventure, sports and more extreme content. The program features sports events and documentaries, as well as a wide variety of competitions and coverage of the most varied professional events.




