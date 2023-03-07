Samsung TV Plus announces special programming in Women’s Month with new channels

O Samsung TV Plus announced this Monday (6) a special program designed for Women’s Month with new channels available in the catalogue. Series, movies, lifestyle programs and many other attractions were chosen. To begin with, women have already taken over the command of the Total Investigation channel, which will be played exclusively by them during the 8th.

Continuing to show all the female strength, the People Are Awesome channel, well known for showing skilled people doing unbelievable things, brings a marathon of their own with the special Women Are Awesome Marathon on March 11th. For those who prefer less adrenaline and more coziness, MyTime Movie will show romantic movies every weekend in March, starting at 8 pm. In addition, on the 8th, a special marathon will be shown with successful titles from the channel.




