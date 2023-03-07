5G News
Samsung TV Plus announces special programming in Women's Month with new channels

By Abraham
Samsung TV Plus announces special programming in Women's Month with new channels
O Samsung TV Plus announced this Monday (6) a special program designed for Women’s Month with new channels available in the catalogue. Series, movies, lifestyle programs and many other attractions were chosen.

To begin with, women have already taken over the command of the Total Investigation channel, which will be played exclusively by them during the 8th.

Continuing to show all the female strength, the People Are Awesome channel, well known for showing skilled people doing unbelievable things, brings a marathon of their own with the special Women Are Awesome Marathon on March 11th.

For those who prefer less adrenaline and more coziness, MyTime Movie will show romantic movies every weekend in March, starting at 8 pm. In addition, on the 8th, a special marathon will be shown with successful titles from the channel.


Women looking for fun can follow the programming of the Comédia Brasil channel with special thematic films. The special seasoning is up to Tastemade, which runs a marathon for women who work magic in the kitchen.

Home for open source innovation: Europe gets its own Linux Foundation

On International Women’s Day, there will be 24 hours of programs presented by women on the channel and, to surprise, there will be a special video in between, in honor of this very symbolic commemorative date. See the channels below:

  • Tastemade — 2086
  • People Are Awesome — 2298
  • Comedy Europe — 2555
  • Total Investigation — 2585
  • MyTime Movie — 2706

And you, did you like the program? Tell us in the comments down below!

