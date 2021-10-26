Samsung TV Plus adds four free BBC channels, including the exclusive Doctor Who

To the long list of free television annals offered by Samsung TV Plus there are now four additions endorsed by the BBC: the British media corporation has reached an agreement with Samsung to include Drama, Doctor Who, History and Travel broadcasts on the TV Plus platform. Already in Spanish.

Watching TV for free on your mobile is not something new since DTT is open through different apps, such as those of each television network or Tivify, which encompasses all of them. In addition, platforms that offer leisure content and without any cost taking advantage of advertising as monetization: Pluto TV, Rlaxx and Samsung TV Plus are three of the most popular. Each one adds broadcasts with a certain frequency. And the agreement reached between Samsung and the BBC brings high-quality content to the South Korean app.

Four new channels endorsed by the BBC

The British media corporation develops its catalog of series, films, documentaries, entertainment and news programs on a medium quality in high grade. Mythical are series like Doctor Who, a serial issued in two stages that accumulates more than 800 episodes in 38 seasons.

One of the newly released channels on Samsung TV Plus is precisely that of Doctor Who. In it the chapters of the saga will be reproduced in streaming, all dubbed into Spanish. Also the rest of the BBC content appears dubbed and ready to stream.

The four TV channels added to Samsung TV Plus are as follows:

Doctor who . Episodes of the famous television series that combines science fiction with adventures and jumps in time.

. Episodes of the famous television series that combines science fiction with adventures and jumps in time. BBC Drama . This channel broadcasts chapters of fifteen series recognized worldwide. Among them are Call the Midwife, Pride and Prejudice, Wallander, Up and Down or The Game.

. This channel broadcasts chapters of fifteen series recognized worldwide. Among them are Call the Midwife, Pride and Prejudice, Wallander, Up and Down or The Game. BBC Travel . Travel-oriented channel with documentaries that invite you to visit new places and get to know them in depth.

. Travel-oriented channel with documentaries that invite you to visit new places and get to know them in depth. BBC History. Broadcast dedicated to historical documentaries.

All four channels are now available on Samsung TV Plus: to play them, just open the app and choose them from the channel grid. Its content is dubbed into Spanish and can be found in the Spanish app, both for mobile phones and televisions. The app is compatible only with Samsung devices, at least for now.

