Samsung transfers some of its patents to Huawei in the US

THE samsung transferred some of its registered patents in the United States for the Chinese manufacturer Huawei🇧🇷 The action is part of an agreement cross-licensing between the two companies signed some time ago to evade sanctions. According to information from the South Korean website The Elec, Samsung transferred 98 US patents to Huawei🇧🇷 This quantity is added to other 81 records that the company had already transferred for the Chinese company in 2019.





With that, according to the The Elec, Samsung has already transferred a total of 179 patents, which include registrations related to telecommunications technologies, charging, smartphone cameras and some display display technologies for screens. In these types of cross-licensing agreements, it is common for one company to pay more to the other due to the number and quality of patents. The dispute between the two began with telecommunications technologies, in which Huawei had more records.