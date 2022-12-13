Samsung transfers some of its patents to Huawei in the US

THE samsung transferred some of its registered patents in the United States for the Chinese manufacturer Huawei🇧🇷 The action is part of an agreement cross-licensing between the two companies signed some time ago to evade sanctions.
According to information from the South Korean website The Elec, Samsung transferred 98 US patents to Huawei🇧🇷 This quantity is added to other 81 records that the company had already transferred for the Chinese company in 2019.
With that, according to the The Elec, Samsung has already transferred a total of 179 patents, which include registrations related to telecommunications technologies, charging, smartphone cameras and some display display technologies for screens.
In these types of cross-licensing agreements, it is common for one company to pay more to the other due to the number and quality of patents. The dispute between the two began with telecommunications technologies, in which Huawei had more records.
Huawei, once Samsung’s main competitor, now only sells phones in China and some European countries due to US trade banas the increase in cyber security concerns🇧🇷
Since the trade ban, Huawei has been trying to boost its revenue through patent licensing deals. The company closed a partnership to acquire some patents with OPPO and 19 other technology companies, including Samsung.
And do you agree with the sanctions imposed by the USA against Huawei? Tell us in the comments down below!