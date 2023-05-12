Samsung trademarked slogan aimed at augmented reality, says rumor

Samsung has registered a new advertising slogan with the phrase “Open always wins” (The open always wins, in literal translation), in the United States and South Korea, and sparked a discussion among analysts.

The Sammobile portal discussed that the trademark is not a product, but a slogan for an open platform like AOSP (Android Open Source Project). But it’s not quite possible that Samsung wants to highlight the benefits of the open Android platform in 2023 versus that of iOS.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to smartphones, watches, speakers and monitors, there is also the virtual reality headset sector that the company is investing in.