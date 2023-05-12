Samsung trademarked slogan aimed at augmented reality, says rumor

Samsung has registered a new advertising slogan with the phrase “Open always wins” (The open always wins, in literal translation), in the United States and South Korea, and sparked a discussion among analysts.
The Sammobile portal discussed that the trademark is not a product, but a slogan for an open platform like AOSP (Android Open Source Project). But it’s not quite possible that Samsung wants to highlight the benefits of the open Android platform in 2023 versus that of iOS.
It is worth remembering that, in addition to smartphones, watches, speakers and monitors, there is also the virtual reality headset sector that the company is investing in.
The mixed reality headset that was popularly titled as Galaxy Glasses, is being developed through the XR project carried out by Samsung in collaboration with Google. The American company confirmed at its recent I/I 2023 conference that it is “excited about our new Android collaboration [com a Samsung] in immersive XR”.
Apple is also working on its own mixed reality headset, expected to launch later this year. Samsung may suspect that Apple is likely to offer its mixed reality environment with iOS-like restrictions. And, in contrast, Samsung and Google could promote an AOSP-like attitude towards its XR platform.
For now, just speculations of a slogan that may also never come to light.
What’s your bet for why the company trademarked that phrase? Leave your comment below!