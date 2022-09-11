Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200 MP main camera

Getting closer and closer to ing another top-of-the-line cell phone to the market, will be able to bring a novelty for photos on the S23 Ultra: a 200 MP main . Despite this, it should not increase the size of the sensor too much. The information was released this Saturday (10), by the leaker Ice Universe. According to him, there is “100% sure” that the next Korean flagship will feature the 200 MP camera in a 1/1.3 inch size. In the current generation, the S22 Ultra has a 108 MP, with a size of 1/1.33 inch.

Do not believe any imaginary news, everything is subject to me.

100% confirmed, S23 Ultra main camera:

< 200MP，0.6μm，1/1.3"，F1.7 >

100% confirmed, S23 Ultra main camera:

< 200MP，0.6μm，1/1.3"，F1.7 >

It's only slightly bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro and smaller than other Android flagship phone sensors in 2023. pic.twitter.com/UeHH5C6aJo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 10, 2022

The main lens of the future Galaxy S23 Ultra would still have 0.6 μm pixels and an aperture of f/1.7 – larger than the f/1.8 of the current generation –, in order to get more light – which helps in images captured at the same time. night. O leaker adds that the 200 MP camera of the future Korean flagship will be slightly larger than that of the iPhone 14 Pro – also with a size of 1/1.3 inch –, but smaller than other Android flagships planned for the year 2023.