Samsung to invest $3.14 billion in a new Korean OLED factory

Samsung to invest $3.14 billion in a new Korean OLED factory

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
929596.jpeg
929596.jpeg
Samsung displaysthe display manufacturing division of Samsung Electronics, will invest approximately $3.14 billion in a new OLED panel factory of the latest generation: the factory will be located in the city of Asan, in South Korea. The South Korean trade minister announced it in the last few hours, according to what Reuters colleagues report. Ross Young of DSCC says that, specifically, the factory will be dedicated to OLED panels of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros which are planned for 2026.

The company had already announced a massive investment plan a few days ago, in partnership with the South Korean government: there is talk of something like 230 billion dollars spread over the next nineteen years approximately, with the aim of creating the largest chip manufacturing hub in the world. Part of this money will also be used to expand manufacturing facilities in areas of South Korea outside the capital Seoul.

To clarify, we are talking about chips “and derivatives”: the plan involves complementary components such as batteries and, of course, the display. It’s all part of the great international “semiconductor rush” – the industry is seen as the big revenue stream of the future, even more so than now, and all the big powers want to be adequately prepared.

For chipmakers like Samsung and TSMC it’s all an advantage, because they are even more desired than they were previously: major political forces such as the USA, EU, India and beyond are ready to offer significant subsidies, funding and tax rebates in order to have factories and offices able to position themselves at the last frontier of technological innovation.

