Samsung to borrow display sector capital to help chips area

With the geopolitical scenario still boiling because of the war in Ukraine and with Samsung having a very negative last quarter, the worst in eight years, a new situation is established in the South Korean company.

According to The Investor portal, big tech plans to borrow 20 trillion won (almost R$ 83 billion) of its displays unit, Samsung Display, to secure working capital for Samsung Electronics, as the technology giant seeks to maintain a similar level of investment as last year, despite the sharp industry slowdown.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Samsung said it will borrow funds from Samsung Display at an interest rate of 4.6%, with the loan due on Aug. 17, 2025. Samsung Display reportedly has all that money in reserve funds.