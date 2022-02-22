Samsung thoroughly renews its extreme customization app: these are the news of Good Lock

After the update that came with the launch of Android 12 and One UI 4, Samsung already has a new version of Good Lock ready, its famous application with which personalize phones to the fullest. And its developers advanced what the updated modules will release: from new gestures to a handy delete button every time a screenshot is taken.

One of the great improvements available to users of a Samsung Galaxy mobile is not really included with the smartphone, but just a step away from it, in the Galaxy Store: the manufacturer offers a set of tools that turn any of your mobiles into a unique piece. Good Lock is the name of the app; or launcher, which, after all, is nothing more than a portal to a compendium of applications. These are updated frequently to bring news.

Good Lock modules level up with update

The launcher has a large number of applications at your fingertips, all aimed at customize a specific aspect of the phone. The lock screen, the home interface, the keyboard and even the icons: with Good Lock it is possible to apply icon packs without changing the launcher, directly on One UI. With these credentials, the expectations for the update are high.

A new version of Good Lock and its modules was expected in January, although its developers were unable to complete the work until the end of February. This was specified in an article from the Samsung community in Korea. They also explained some of the new features coming soon to Good Lock modules.

Let’s see what are the most noteworthy new features:

Own stickers at Kids Cafe . The app to customize the Samsung keyboard allows you to create personalized stickers from images and videos.

. The app to customize the Samsung keyboard allows you to create personalized stickers from images and videos. Delete screenshots button in Nice Shot . One of the novelties of this module is that, once applied, a button will appear to directly delete the screenshot already used. Also, screen recording now supports own backgrounds.

. One of the novelties of this module is that, once applied, a button will appear to directly delete the screenshot already used. Also, screen recording now supports own backgrounds. ClockFace allows you to place the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 watch face on your phone.

Wonderland adds the option to turn portrait mode photos into moving wallpapers.

New gestures in One Hand Operation + . The app designed to manage the use of the phone now includes keyboard shortcuts to execute functions quickly and a way to move around the screen, also with gestures.

. The app designed to manage the use of the phone now includes keyboard shortcuts to execute functions quickly and a way to move around the screen, also with gestures. SoundAssistant launches audio masks to modify the voice, allows you to create volume panels on the phone and also in Samsung DeX.

Other OnePlus modules also receive news, although minor. All are compatible with One UI 4 and are in the phase of adaptation to One UI 4.1 (it is likely that some will not go correctly in the software version released by the Samsung Galaxy S22). The update of Good Lock and its modules will start rolling out from Wednesday, February 23.

More information | Samsung Korea

Via | SamMobile