Samsung thinks of recycled spare parts: one hand to the Planet, the other to the wallet

Reduce the environmental footprint. It is the reason that would push Samsung to give a great boost to the use of recycled components for Galaxy repairs. According to the information gathered by the Business Koreain addition to reaching out to the planet in a common perspective of combating global warming, by doing so Samsung could reduce the cost of repairs and consequently the prices charged to customers.

Sources in the Korean news media speak of repair costs even halved compared to the current ones, although Samsung would undertake to guarantee recycled spare parts of the same quality as the new equivalent. The measure would be imminent, it is rumored that the company could make it official by summer. However, there are several unsolved aspects, but it is not surprising since this is the very first indiscretion on this front.

Above all it would be interesting to understand how Samsung would expose itself on quality: with promises or by providing a warranty on recycled parts equal to that of an equivalent from the factory? On this aspect, probably, part of the game will be played, but it is certain that in certain cases it may still be worthwhile regardless of the warranty, to halve the bill on devices used sporadically, to be kept in an emergency drawer and perhaps with three or four years of use behind them.

With an initiative of this type, Samsung would once again show that it is willing to do its part on the issue of environmental sustainability. While on the one hand it exposed itself to customer criticism after following Apple on the removal of the charger from the packaging of the Galaxy starting from the S21 (also considering to do so also on lower-end products), on the other it took an initiative without lights or shadows by deciding to reuse the plastic of abandoned fishing nets for the realization of the “minor” components of the recent Galaxy S22.

Now he could proceed on the spare parts front by recycling as much as possible, handing out a hand to the planet and the other to customers more attentive to the wallet.