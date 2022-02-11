Samsung, the Galaxy Ultra compared: three generations, four smartphones

With the launch yesterday afternoon, we arrived at the third generation of Galaxy “Ultra” smartphone, a total of four models: S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, S21 Ultra and the latest addition S22 Ultra. The devices not only represented the culmination of the South Korean manufacturer’s technological innovation when they came out, but they told a rather peculiar story compared to the less prestigious models: namely gradual merger of two philosophies, the more consumer (S) and the more business (Notes), in one device that combines the best of both worlds. A transition that we can define completely complete with S22 Ultra; on the occasion of its launch we decided to organize a comparison between the four models, for technical specifications and salient features.

EYE TO THE PEN

Historically, the main difference between the S range and the Note range has been her: the S Pen, which has always been integrated directly into the body of the Notes, and completely absent on the Galaxy S – not even at the level of support. The two 2020 Ultra models have been true to this tradition: integrated into the Note 20 Ultra, not even supported on the S20 Ultra.

In the following months, however, rumors began to emerge about a radical change of course: also thanks to the pandemic and the growing chip crisis, in addition to increasingly subtle differences, Samsung would have abandoned the Note series and would have brought the stylus to the Galaxy S. – specifically the S21 Ultra. So it actually was, at least in part. S21 Ultra was the first Galaxy S to natively support the stylus, but it has no housing in the body for storage. You need a special case. In the following months, among other things, the S Pen also arrived on other Galaxy smartphones (including our S2o Ultra, therefore) via software update.

With the S22, the S / Note merger is complete, as we said, thanks to the implementation of the internal housing as per the Note tradition. For the first time, therefore, the S Pen is included in the package, unlike what happened with the S21 which required a separate purchase. Among other things, Samsung has released an even more precise, fluid and performing nib for its latest flagship.

A QUESTION OF DESIGN

Just look at the smartphones side by side to realize how much “Note” the S22 Ultra actually is: wraparound screen, perfectly flat upper edges and rounded sides, almost reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia of the heyday. S21 and S20 Ultra, on the other hand, have a more “traditional smartphone” style, with rounded corners on both the side edges and the top and rear edges.

COMPARISON OF SPECIFICATIONS

