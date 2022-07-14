Samsung, the Galaxy S23 could only arrive with Snapdragon SoCs worldwide

- Advertisement -

The rumor had emerged in South Korea already at the end of May, and now the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is relaunching it: for the new Galaxy S23 (in May there was also talk of the Galaxy S24) Samsung would have decided to dispose of the proprietary Exynos chips on all markets (including ours, that’s right), instead adopting Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon chip everywhere.

Kuo points out that the proportions are already leaning in this direction today, with the Galaxy S22 family adopting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset globally for 70%, and that to the unfortunate (how and why we explained it to you in our comparison between the two platforms) Exynos 2200 therefore remains 30% – a percentage that however weighs more here, given that it affects the European market.

With the Exynos 2200 and its RDNA2 architecture XClipes GPU on the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung must have realized that it took the longest step of the leg, proposing a formidable solution on paper but which later proved problematic due to the lack of adequate support. , with problems especially on the graphic side: in short, the GPU from a strength has turned into a weakness.

[mb_related_posts1]

WHAT GOES TO EXYNOS 2300?

How do you reconcile these rumors with those that speak of a Samsung committed to developing the next generation of proprietary chips, with the first details on Exynos 2300 at 4nm which would have already been filtered? Simple: again according to what Kuo reports, the Korean giant would have realized that its chip could not compete with Qualcomm’s. Kuo also specifies that SM8550 – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for friends – is optimized for TMSC’s 4nm production process, and therefore starts with a big advantage over its predecessors and the alternative designed by Samsung.

At the same time, in fact, the chipset of the Korean giant would have proved problematic in terms of energy efficiency, while that of Qualcomm would be superior both on that front and on that of performance. However, all this discourse does not detract from that Samsung may choose to use Exynos 2300 on non-high-end products like those of the Galaxy S series.

To close the circle, it should be remembered that in the background there is the longer-term (but not too much) project of developing a chip dedicated to Galaxy smartphones: a vision that Samsung has officially confirmed, but which will not materialize before 2025. (with Galaxy S25, then).

[mb_related_posts2]