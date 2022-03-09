Samsung, the Galaxy S meets the Galaxy Z in the new patent application

Foldable displays are certainly helping manufacturers to create new form factors to try to bring some innovation to a smartphone market that, in terms of design, it can be said to be decidedly stagnant.

Samsung is definitely a pioneer in this regard having already achieved so far the two most interesting designs: from small to normal smartphone with the Flip and from large to almost tablet with the Fold. However, there are certainly many other possible designs to explore and obviously it is always good to “take cover” by trying to patent as many as possible, even if at times they might seem a bit trivial.

In the middle of last year, the Korean company applied to WIPO, the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a patent application relating to a design of smartphone with partially flexible display. The patent was approved on January 20th.

The patent describes a classic smartphone with the upper part of the display that also wraps to one side and that continues on the back, opening as needed to obtain a larger portion of the screen. In practice, you would have an inverted L display. Useful? It is not known but the opening mechanism is certainly ingenious, a hinge perfectly integrated into the frame designed not to break easily in the event of an accidental bending in the opposite direction.

The patent documentation states that the panel is protected by a Ultra Thin Glassa thin layer of flexible glass that Samsung has already used on its Galaxy Z. There are also three magnets on the back that prevent the display from opening easily.

Since, regardless of the position of the screen, the bottom of the smartphone remains unchanged, this can be used to always maintain a firmer grip. Furthermore, a series of sensors determine the position of the device in order to better adapt the interface and the app display. In practice, the mode of use is somewhat reminiscent of that of the LG Wing which allowed you to use the small portion of the additional display for a sort of multitasking.

The display, in this case, can also be used when folded, in its most compact form, acting, for example, as a viewfinder when we take a selfie with the rear cameras. However, the device is also equipped with a front camera. Finally, the documentation also reports the presence of two batteries, as already seen on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold.

As often happens, of course, the registration of a patent does not imply that the solution will actually be used but it is nevertheless interesting to see Samsung’s interest in this kind of solution in a period in which competition on foldables is also gradually increasing, a market which currently dominates.