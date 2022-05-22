Samsung, the Galaxy-exclusive processor will take time

In early April TM Roh, president of Samsung Electronics, confirmed the company’s willingness to develop proprietary chips dedicated to Galaxy smartphones. A generic declaration of intent, not accompanied by more detailed details on the project.

A recent speech by an often trusted source, the Ice Universe leaker, adds more details and helps clarify why the Samsung executive was so vague: the plan is there, but it will take time to implement and for the first concrete results.

EXCLUSIVE GALAXY PROCESSOR NOT BEFORE 2025

The exclusive processor dedicated to Galaxy smartphones will come not before 2025 and the first devices to use it will probably be the models of the future Galaxy S25 line.

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 16, 2022

For the moment, everything revolves around the concept of exclusivitygiven that none of the solutions currently used by Samsung for its smartphones can be defined as such: the Exynos are also used by other brands, as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragons.

To be determined how far the level of customization of this processor will go: in the past Samsung has already tried to pursue the development of chips with proprietary architecture, but has then opted to resort to those stocks of Arm.

Samsung, which in the meantime is losing ground in the smartphone processor market, seems for now willing to follow the moves of Google, which with the Pixel 6 range has introduced its exclusive Tensor processor, and Apple, which has always reserved the Ax chips exclusively for its own. products. The concept of exclusivity it can be translated into a purchase incentive since it allows you to differentiate yourself from the competition – provided that formal exclusivity is associated with substantial advantages for the consumer.