Samsung The Freestyle, analysis: it will be difficult for other portable projectors to overshadow this joy

This is a peculiar projector. A wide range of reasonably compact and portable projection devices can be found in stores, but this is unmarked of most of them, in addition to its design, because of how well it solves the use scenarios in which, a priori, it does not seem easy to use a projector.

Samsung made it known at the beginning of last January, during CES, and at that time it caught our attention for the flexibility of use that it offers us without letting the quality of it aspire to not be considered a portable projector. more, but he has to show us that he really achieves give us the experience that promises us.

So, of course, we have thoroughly tested it as soon as the opportunity has presented itself. Before we get into the flour, we’ll tell you something in advance to whet your appetite: when you try this projector does not leave you indifferent. It is not the ideal option for all possible use scenarios, but in some of them it defends itself like a fish in water. It will hit stores during the first week of March, and it promises to make a lot of noise.

Samsung The Freestyle: technical specifications