Samsung The Freestyle, analysis: it will be difficult for other portable projectors to overshadow this joy

This is a peculiar projector. A wide range of reasonably compact and portable projection devices can be found in stores, but this is unmarked of most of them, in addition to its design, because of how well it solves the use scenarios in which, a priori, it does not seem easy to use a projector.
Samsung made it known at the beginning of last January, during CES, and at that time it caught our attention for the flexibility of use that it offers us without letting the quality of it aspire to not be considered a portable projector. more, but he has to show us that he really achieves give us the experience that promises us.
So, of course, we have thoroughly tested it as soon as the opportunity has presented itself. Before we get into the flour, we’ll tell you something in advance to whet your appetite: when you try this projector does not leave you indifferent. It is not the ideal option for all possible use scenarios, but in some of them it defends itself like a fish in water. It will hit stores during the first week of March, and it promises to make a lot of noise.
Samsung The Freestyle: technical specifications
|
features
|
projection technology
|
Texas Instruments DLP / DMD Full HD Matrix
|
resolution
|
1920 x 1080 dots
|
light source
|
leds
|
size of the manufactured by Texas Instruments with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 points). The micromirror array of this electronic device reflects the light delivered to it by an LED source, which tells us that, on paper, this projector should have a remarkable contrast ratio (we will verify this in the section in which we will put its performance to the test). quality of , but given its moderate brightness delivery capacity, this feature seems anecdotal to me. During my tests, its HDR went unnoticed, although I did not expect that in this section it would surprise me given its modest delivery of light.
In any case, if we accept the limitations that betting on such a compact projector entails, we can enjoy a very satisfying experience both with movies and video games. Of course, in this last scenario of use it suffers from a certain input latency, so the control in games that are very sensitive to this parameter, such as first-person action or fighting titles, may not be entirely precise.
