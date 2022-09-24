Samsung the first to follow in Apple’s footsteps on satellite connectivity?

- Advertisement -

Samsung could be the next manufacturer to add a satellite emergency communications service to its smartphones, ing in the footsteps of which led the way with the launch of the iPhone 14. The leaker Ricciolo said a few days ago with a rather terse tweet, which does not add details or context to the statement itself. The leaker has a good reputation and there is no reason to doubt its veracity – also because to be honest it is extremely credible, given that Samsung and Apple, the two main players in the sector, tend to “chase each other”, so to speak, a lot frequently.

It must also be said that all the networking functions of a smartphone are managed by the modem, and in the case of the iPhone, the modems are manufactured by Qualcomm (at least for now). The iPhones 14 are equipped with a Snapdragon X65, while on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, next year’s top-of-the-range chips that we should see on the Galaxy S23, there will be the Snapdragon X70. In short, unless there are exclusive agreements in place with Apple, Qualcomm is perfectly capable on a theoretical level to include satellite communication also in its next flagship chips.

If we were to venture a few guesses, it is likely that the functionality will be offered only on the most prestigious devices, at least at the beginning; so it could start with the next Galaxy S and Galaxy Z and maybe spread to Galaxy A later in time. It is safe to assume that the feature will have a slightly different name, as well as the interface and some key operating details.

On iPhones, we recall, satellite has been provided to allow users to communicate in emergency situations even from areas where there is no cellular coverage. You have to be able to look directly at the sky, and a special app even guides the user in physically pointing the device in the optimal direction. You can only send pre-filled messages, and it takes a long time.