Samsung tests One UI 5.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5

It would be in testing One UI 5.1.1and while it’s no surprise that Samsung is rolling in a minor update to the latest UI, it’s news that the ongoing tests, traces of which have been found on the Korean company’s servers, are taking place on Galaxy Z Fold prototypes 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The versions of the next generation of leaflets are those – needless to say – intended for the domestic market, that is, based on rumors SM-F731N for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and SM-F946N for Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The One UI 5.1.1 firmware “caught” on Samsung servers is the one marked by the initials F946NKSU0AWD5 for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and from F731NKSU0AWD5 for Galaxy Z Fold 5. It’s still too early to guess the what’s new in One UI 5.1.1. It’s still a Level 3 upgrade, so you shouldn’t carry it with you nothing sensational in terms of functionality. Sure of further optimizations to the user experience and “patches” for bugs, the rumors will perhaps inform us about the rest later.

Another, and last for now, certain aspect is that One UI 5.1.1 will be created once again based on Android 13. The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 are expected in August, when Android 14 will face the final stages of its launch preparations. But even if the green robot came out in August, Samsung would lack the technical time to package a stable version of its user interface on the new release of the robot, and at that point, however, the UI would not be 5.1.1 but rather 6.0.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT THE NEXT SAMSUNG FOLDERS

GALAXY Z FOLD 5, WHAT WE KNOW TODAY

external display : 6.2 inches

: 6.2 inches chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (same as Galaxy S23)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (same as Galaxy S23) memory: RAM: 12GB internal: 256, 512 GB or 1 TB

hinge: drip

drip resistence: IPX8

IPX8 thickness: 13.4mm

13.4mm weight: 250 grams approximately

250 grams approximately main camera: ISOCELL GN3

ISOCELL GN3 operating system: Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1.