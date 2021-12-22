Samsung temporarily suspends the update of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S21 range

A few days ago we learned that the Galaxy S21 was starting to update to Android 12 and One UI 4.0. It was one of the models that, according to Samsung’s update schedule, would first receive the new version. A jump that, however, has just suffered a slowdown in South Korea where the brand has interrupted the update.

Android 12 is a highly anticipated version of the operating system, hence the great expectation raised among users. Now and apparently it is a compatibility issue related to the Google Play Store the cause of the interruption in the distribution of the OTA.

Cut off until further notice

From SamMobile they have echoed the news. Samsung has temporarily suspended the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea, something that a Samsung community moderator has confirmed via TizenHelp.

The reason, according to the statement, is because some devices of the S21 family are experiencing an error due to compatibility issues with Google Play Store. And while the scope is limited, it was reason enough to make this decision.

In this sense, Android 12 distribution suspension is nothing new. A few days ago Samsung also interrupted the deployment of the new version of Android for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in some countries due to brick-and-mortar problems.

According to the statement, Samsung will resume One UI 4.0 deployment once the issue is resolved by Google and Samsung. Both companies work together to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Via | TizenHelp