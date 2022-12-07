Samsung teases Apple in the latest spot: “the news is on our side”

- Advertisement -

Samsung has a long tradition of stinging commercials against Apple – which usually tend to age badly – and in recent months has kicked off a new campaign aimed precisely at highlighting the shortcomings of the Cupertino house, as also happened in the aftermath of the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro (here our review ) on the topic of the definition of the main camera, equal to 48 MegaPixel on the top of the Apple range.

The last spot of the new series was published in the past few hours and focuses on the indecision of an alleged Apple user – about to become a former user – who lets himself be tempted by the news that the other side of the fenceaka Samsung’s garden, is already offering its customers, such as folding smartphones.

Another Apple user tries to convince the undecided to stay on the side of the Apple, assuring him that sooner or later the news will also arrive on the Cupertino products, without however being able to convince him of why it is necessary to wait for the future, when Samsung offers it. already.

- Advertisement -

In short, a classic Samsung-style commercial, which aims more to emphasize Apple’s weaknesses than the merits of its offer. But on the other hand, the purpose of these campaigns is precisely to hit the rival; do you think he hit the mark? Let us know yours in the comments.