Samsung started updating native apps with One UI 6.0

Another thing that raises questions about the validity of this update description is that the changelog mentions the addition of data unit conversion features (such as megabytes and kilobytes), but the Calculator app has had this feature for some time now.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started updating some native apps to One UI 6.0. The first one noticed by the site is Calculadora, which in its new version description has Android 14 and One UI 6.0 mentioned. But apparently this has only been seen on a few devices.

It’s not out of the question that Samsung is starting to update apps with support for the next version of Android and One UI ahead of time, as it’s something the company has also done frequently in the past. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the One UI 6.0 beta program can start sooner than expected.

The One UI 5.0 beta program was officially launched in August last year, while the One UI 4 beta program started in September 2021. Following this pattern, One UI 6.0 release should be close —at least until the end of the year.

Among the novelties of the system, the Ultra HDR feature is quite expected for photos, even if restricted to some devices. Check out which devices will be compatible with the TechSmart coverage update.

Tell us what are your main expectations regarding this new version? Leave your comment below!