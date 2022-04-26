Tech NewsApps

Samsung stands up to Apple Fitness+ with its new free TV channel: “Virtual Training by Vikika”

By: Brian Adam

The war to offer dozens of free TV channels embedded in an app is intensifying: Samsung TV Plus, the streaming service available on the brand’s TVs and which is also accessible on mobile phones, includes a new channel with which to carry out sports training. Quite similar to Apple’s Fitness+, the new “Virtual Training by Vikika” can now be “tuned in” on Samsung TV Plus.

Pluto TV, Tivify, Rakuten TV, Distro TV and several other streaming platforms compete to offer free tv channels to those who wish to broaden the horizons of Netflix, DTT and company. Samsung even offers its own service: TV Plus is a compendium of free broadcasts that began on the brand’s Smart TVs and then made the leap to phones. And it’s not a bad offer.

“Virtual Training by Vikika”, a free channel to play sports

Train Samsung Tv Plus

The date that Samsung has chosen to present the new TV Plus channel is not a bad date: with summer just around the corner, it is good to start toning up in the face of the already common “bikini operation”. And the truth is that “Virtual Training by Vikika” indicates ways, so we have verified it in our application.

As communicated by Samsung itself, “Virtual Training by Vikika” is a new Samsung TV Plus channel for training at home. Created by Vikika Costa and Javier Menéndez, the broadcast schedule offers different workouts with which to improve the general physical form; apart from toning specific muscle groups.

No 3D emoji in Windows 11: it was a marketing mistake

The trainings are broadcast on video and with clear instructions on how to do them. The channel will have nearly 200 hours of content, will expand its variety every month (according to Samsung), offers cardio exercises, stretching and even training specifically aimed at women’s health. They are all free.

Train Samsung Tv Plus

“Entrena Virtual by Vikika” is a channel that broadcasts live and for which there is no video on demand or option to record the content; so you have to plan the training according to the time the exercise is broadcast. This is an inconvenience that services such as Fitness+ do solve (although not for free).

Train Samsung Tv Plus

The Samsung TV Plus application is located in the Google Play Store, also in the Samsung Galaxy Store. It is only compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Brian Adam
