samsung, smart widgets arrive on galaxy z flip 3

Smart Widgets are one of the novelties of Samsung’s One UI 4.1, but not all South Korean manufacturer smartphones can benefit from them, while installing this version of the user interface. After making them available for Galaxy Tab S8 tablets as well, Samsung has decided to extend the availability of Smart Widgets as well to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The update is now distributed in South Korea, but it should arrive shortly also in our latitudes: it is specifically the F711NKSU2CVEE version which also includes the May security patches and solves some vulnerabilities found in some apps, including the Weather, the Guided Configuration and the one dedicated to the management of themes. There is also a new security feature to prevent untrusted apps from running.

Remember that Smart Widgets allow you to create widget carousels that can be browsed with a simple swipe. The advantage over “non-smart” widgets is that the space occupied on the home screen by a single widget can accommodate more. The function is reminiscent of the Stack Widget introduced by Apple with iOS 14.

Smart Widgets are expected to arrive later this month too on all other Samsung leaflets. The news was confirmed by a moderator on Samsung’s official forum and it appears that the company is actually delivering on its promise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Charger included, Smartphone Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 256GB Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6,7? / Super AMOLED 1,9? Awesome Black 2021

799 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available online from eBay at 698 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available onto 619 euros. (updated 02 June 2022, 05:37 am)