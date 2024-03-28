samsung smart tvs launch mitele content from the programming guide

Samsung signs a new agreement with Mediaset Spain so that users with a smart TV have the option to watch Mitele content through Universal Guide. It is nothing more than the advanced programming guide for the South Korean firm’s Smart TVs. So, from now on, users of this brand will have it easier than ever to watch movies, series or programs from their televisions.

The Mitele app was already available for download from Samsung televisions. However, from now on it is easier to access its content thanks to the advanced programming guide that these Smart TVs have. A function with which you can see everything from live content to those that are available on a platform.

A new agreement between Samsung and Mediaset

Mediaset Spain and Samsung Electronics have just announced a new agreement with which the contents of the Mitele platform can be released within Universal Guide, that is, the advanced programming guide for their smart televisions. A tool that facilitates access to content, as it speeds up the process to watch series, movies… that are offered on demand or live through Mediaset.

With this new integration for Samsung Smart TVs, users have access to the entire Mitele catalog , both through Universal Guide and from the televisions’ ‘Search’ search engine, since it is nothing other than the search engine of these TVs. It can even be accessed through Bixby, Samsung’s virtual voice assistant that comes standard on its televisions.

« We are proud to be able to continue expanding the content offering available within Samsung Smart TV, reinforcing our offer with top-level partners such as Mediaset España and Mitele », explains Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Head of Innovation and Brand at Samsung Electronics Iberia. In addition, ” thanks to this collaboration, users with Samsung televisions can enjoy a greater number of personalized content seamlessly .”

More content for Samsung TVs

With the arrival of Mitele in Universal Guide , users with a Samsung Smart TV have the opportunity to watch informative and entertainment content, as well as enjoying hit programs, as well as series, from Mediaset España.

From reality shows like ‘ Survivors ‘ and ‘Temptation Island’, to talent shows like ‘ X Factor ‘ and ‘Got Talent’, without forgetting all the current affairs, entertainment, fiction and informative programs that are available on your TV service.

In this way, with the integration of this Mediaset España alternative, Samsung TVs once again expand their audiovisual content. And the number of options through Universal Guide continues to grow. Their Smart TVs already have OTT platforms such as Movistar Plus+ , Atresplayer, RTVE Play, Netflix , Rakuten TV, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video or DAZN, among others.