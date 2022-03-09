Samsung sheds light on app slowdown issue

In recent days, there has been a lot of controversy about Samsung’s Game Optimization Service (GOS), as it has been found to slow down the performance of 10,000 apps.

GOS should ensure that resource-intensive games don’t lead to overheating and performance issues, but this tool seems to go much further. This prompted Geekbench to remove the Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones from its results database.

Samsung has acknowledged the app slowdown issue and has promised a fix. In the meantime, a list of frequently asked questions has appeared.

Ice Universe has posted a list of frequently asked questions about the Galaxy S22 On twitter where Samsung tries to explain how GOS works.

The company indicates that GOS should only slow down games, not normal Galaxy S22 apps. However, Samsung also contradicts itself in addressing the 10,000 app list and benchmark issue.

GOS (Game Optimizing Service) is a service that monitors the state of the phone and provides the optimal state to avoid freezes, excessive performance degradation, and power consumption when running game applications.

The company denies claims that GOS affects the performance of non-game apps on the Galaxy S22 and other phones, citing the top 10,000 apps list.

Some claim that a list of 10,000 apps comes out when the database is extracted into the GOS APK, but this list is for quickly determining whether a newly installed app IS a game or not, and has nothing to do with GOS.

It’s a rather strange statement, as the list doesn’t just include game titles. It’s also unclear how that list helps the phone determine if an app is a game. After all, app stores contain millions of apps.

Elsewhere in the document, Samsung explains that performance will improve by about 10 frames per second in games once users can disable GOS. Even then, the operating system will continue to monitor the phone’s temperature to ensure user safety.

Samsung also explains that it has been using GOS in phones prior to the Galaxy S22. In fact, He has been using the tool since 2016. Samsung plans to reinstate features that allow users to block performance throttling applied by GOS on the Galaxy S22 and other phones.