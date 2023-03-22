5G News
Abraham
Samsung reveals details about its 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor
The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which sets it apart from other models in the same line, is its 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. He has fast autofocus, HDR capabilities and pixel binning technologyresources that greatly improve the filming and photographic records of the camera.

According to user reports, the HP2 has 200 MP, that is 16 times more than the 12.5 MP. This means that the amount of data offered by the shooting screen is 16 times larger than the image. And it is worth mentioning that he retains features even after cropping, scaling, and resizing.


For example, when the user takes a 12.5 MP photo with more light, this sensor can simultaneously combine up to 16 pixels into one Huge pixel using Tetra Pixel technology. This sensor is extremely useful for capturing night scenes and other scenery. The current scenario is that no other brand uses the ISOCELL HP2 sensor alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The ISOCELL HP2 sensor is a camera sensor from Samsung, which was announced in August 2021 and succeeds the ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

YouTube’s Argos chip reminds those who mine bitcoin. And it’s up to 33 times more powerful in transcoding

The HP2 uses the technology of pixel-binning by Samsung called ChameleonCell to create high-quality 12.5MP images. Even in low light conditions, you can still capture images with great detail. It uses a pixel size of 1.4μm and a dual-pixel professional autofocus system, ensuring faster focus.


The HP2 sensor also includes a number of other features, such as scaled HDR, which captures multiple images at different exposures and merges them into a single high dynamic range image. There is also the Smart ISO, which adjusts ISO based on lighting conditions.

Everything indicates that the ISOCELL HP2 sensor is here to stay and should be included in several top-of-the-line cell phones. It is a state-of-the-art camera sensor designed to offer excellent image quality and in low light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Extra for BRL 6,998. To see the other 125 offers click here.

(updated March 22, 2023 at 11:22 am)

