Samsung returns to Russia in October? The company neither confirms nor denies

Samsung could resume its activities in Russia. The indiscretion comes from the newspaper Izvestia which cites sources close to the Seoul , then taken up by Reuters. Samsung had stopped sales in March, when it communicated through a note its intention to suspend shipments of all products, smartphones of course but also chips and other electronic products, expressing its support for Ukraine and Ukrainians:

Due to geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended – Samsung explained six months ago. We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps. Our thoughts go out to all those affected and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families. We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts across the region, including aid to refugees.

Now what could be an abrupt and sudden turnaround. Until the invasion of Ukraine, Samsung was the leading smartphone manufacturer in Russia with a market share of 30%: that the company has realized that it is unable to support the lost revenues of the region, which has totally given up on Samsung products? Despite the disengagement, for some months now the Russians have not even been able to buy the so-called products grayie imported, for the “disinterest of retailers”.

Izvestia even gave precise references: “The resumption of shipments and the start of sales they are likely to take place in “, when the activities of the online shop could also restart. Samsung in the meantime has continued to update its Russian portal: no product can be purchased, but the recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are also listed, presented several months after the invasion and subsequent disengagement. Samsung – Report Reuters – has not denied or confirmed the indiscretion: “Nothing is decided yet”he would know.