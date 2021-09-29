Samsung researchers propose to recreate the human brain by “copy and paste”

Samsung has presented in his blog the project he is carrying out with the help of Harvard University. It is about producing neuromorphic chips that best mimic the connections between neurons in a human brain. This idea has existed in computing since the 80s, but this time Samsung is confident of achieving it.

From the Korean company they recognize that it sounds strange, but they reveal that the best way to imitate the brain is with a “copy and paste” process. The copy tool is an array of nanoelectrodes created by the project’s researchers and is key to understanding how the brain’s connections work.

The best known technique

Even today it is a mystery how all neurons connect and why they do it how they do it. However, the project no longer seeks to recreate the human mind but to manufacture a chip inspired by the connection of neural networks and get as close as possible to the mind of a human.

This would imply an unparalleled scientific advance that would create an artificial mind with the capacity for learning, adaptation to the environment and even autonomy and information processing.

The nanoelectrode array is inserted into a large number of neurons to record their electrical signals. These intracellular recordings inform the neural wiring map, indicating where neurons connect to each other and the strength of these connections. Therefore, from these registers, the neural wiremap can be “copied”.

The copied neural map will be “pasted” to a network of non-volatile memories, solid state drives (SSD) or resistive random access memories (RRAM). Since the human brain has about 100 billion neurons, the ultimate neuromorphic chip will require about 100 trillion memories. Something that is only possible thanks to the integration of 3D memories, a technology led by Samsung.

The research has been published in Nature Electronics with the name “Neuromorphic Electronics based on copy and paste of the brain”.