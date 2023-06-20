Samsung replaces Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screen even after device warranty expires

- Advertisement -

A samsung replaced the display of a model smartphone Galaxy Note 20 Ultra free of charge even after the device’s official warranty period has expired. The screen problem would have been caused after installing a software update. The case was reported on Twitter by the profile @CoconutShawarma. On June 14th, the user reported that green and pink lines appeared on the device’s screen after his father installed an officially available software update for the model.

Update: Samsung India replaced the screen and battery for free even tho the phone was out of warranty. https://t.co/xBhTBTxH0I pic.twitter.com/239EmHjEh1 — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 18, 2023

In the publication, the user tagged Samsung's official profile facing India and asked for a solution to the problem. Four days after posting, the boy confirmed that the company replaced the screen for free, even though the device is no longer under warranty. According to the user, Samsung also changed the battery of the device on opportunity. The young man looked for the manufacturer after the first post and had his problem solved without any financial loss to bear. The device is working fine again.

lines on screen

The young Indian was not the only victim of these green and pink vertical lines on the display. Several Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users started to report this issue after installing the security update for the month of June 2023. However, as pointed out by the SamMobile website, there has still been no official position from Samsung on this issue. In fact, smartphones from other brands that use OLED screens from Samsung Display also had this flaw.

It’s probably the company’s fault for not testing the software properly, or there could be an issue with the OLED screen. Maybe that’s why the Samsung was concerned about the Indian user and changed the device’s display and battery for free. And you, have you had any recent problems with Samsung screens? Let us know in the comments down below!