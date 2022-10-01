Samsung renews the DAZN promo: here’s how to get 6 months for free

- Advertisement -

Samsung has extended the offer for the free viewing of DAZN for 6 . Initially proposed on the occasion of the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, it is now available again for all those who purchase one of the folding smartphones, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + or Galaxy S22 Ultra by 31 October 2022. To these are also added the Galaxy Tab S8 and related Tab S8 + and Tab S8 Ultra variants, whose tion is still valid until the end of next month.

HOW TO DO

To obtain the voucher that allows free access to DAZN for 6 months, you must purchase one of the smartphones mentioned above by 31 October 2022 the registration must be completed by 23:59:59 on November 25 with the simultaneous express request for the prize to be redeemed.

In summary:

promotional models: Galaxy Z Fold 4 (SM-F936B) Galaxy Z Flip 4 (SM-F721B) Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908B) Galaxy S22 + (SM-S906B) Galaxy S22 (SM-S901B)

Still valid: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WiFi (SM-X900N) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (SM-X906B) Galaxy Tab S8 + WiFi (SM-X800N) Galaxy Tab S8 + 5G (SM-X806B) Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi (SM-X700N) Galaxy Tab S8 5G (SM-X706B)

for purchases made by October 31, 2022

registration and award request by 25 November 2022: complete the form upload your proof of purchase photo upload the IMEI photo



The voucher entitles you to view the DAZN Standard plan (value of 179.94 euros). The code – which you will receive via email – must be activated no later than January 15, 2023.

NOTE: The reward cannot be used on active DAZN accounts, i.e. on DAZN accounts with a payment in progress, and cannot be combined with other rewards.

For the list of stores participating in the initiative, please refer to Annex A of the Regulations (SOURCE).

