Samsung removes advertising in its own applications

Samsung has started to remove advertising banners (via: poweruser) that were present in several of your pre-installed apps. For now, the measure has been taken only on the software that Android users enjoy in South Korea, however, the plan is to eliminate advertising in all territories.

Branded apps like Samsung Pay, Samsung Weather, and the like used to have built-in advertising, something that has drawn criticism from employees and users alike.

Samsung and advertising

DongJin Koh, President and Business Director of Mobile Communications at Samsung, announced that they would hear the voice of their employees and users. Today several Korean users celebrate the news.

Finally! No more banner ads in the Samsung stock Weather app! pic.twitter.com/RrXHdSDN7g – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 23, 2021

Advertising for these apps used to appear in the form of a banner at the top of the screen and used to focus on other mobile apps. Now, in Korea at least, apps have updated their interface and there is a void in the advertising space, a space that Samsung will want to take better advantage of in the future.

It is worth noting that the other free applications that have advertising will continue to have it, we refer to the apps that do not belong to Samsung and that live off these ads. Advertising will cease to exist only in the Korean brand’s own apps, but ads are still a valid way to monetize for other publishers.

The novelty is already available from October 1 in Korea, so it is expected that this will begin to change in other territories in the coming weeks.