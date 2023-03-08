5G News
Samsung releases update with One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A71 and A71...

Samsung releases update with One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A71 and A71 5G

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases update with One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A71 and A71 5G
the samsung started rolling out One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A71 and A71 5G. The novelty is being released in Europe and also in much of Asia.

According to those who have already had access to the update, the devices receive firmware versions A715FXXU8DWB5 (A71) and A716BXXU7FWB6 (A71 5G).

Samsung’s update schedule also shows that this will be the last major feature update for smartphones, as they were released in 2020 with Android 10. From now on, only security packages will be released for the A71 duo.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe.

So are the new “emojis” of YouTube
Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Remember that One UI 5.1 brings a series of improvements to the camera app, two new widgets and other tweaks to several proprietary Samsung apps.

Galaxy A71 5G
  • 6.7” Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
  • 6 or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of storage (expandable via microSD up to 1 TB)
  • quad rear camera
    • 64 MP main sensor
    • 12 MP ultra-wide
    • 5MP Macro
    • 5 MP depth sensor
  • 32 MP front camera
  • 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
  • Color: holographic black, silver and blue
  • android 13
  • The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A71 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

