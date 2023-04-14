5G News
Samsung releases update for Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 voice recording app
Samsung is releasing a new update for the voice recording app pre-installed on its smartwatches running Wear OS. The new version of the tool, available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 lines, brings fixes that seek to ensure an error-free experience for users.

Version 1.0.02.4 of Voice Recorder can be downloaded from Play Store. The download package weighs 3.87 MB. The manufacturer did not specify the changes made to the application, but it is possible that any problems with voice recording and synchronization using the smartwatch will be permanently fixed.

(Image: Playback)

The application offers a more practical way to record speeches, music and other sounds without having to take your cell phone out of your pocket. It is possible to play the tracks stored on the watch itself and share with the paired device using the “Galaxy Wearable” app.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Samsung released an update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 in Europe. The new software version of the watches brought a function that allows you to control the zoom of the paired cell phone’s camera directly from the wearable’s screen, expanding the possibilities for creating content with the set.

Samsung is working on launching the Galaxy Watch 6, the next generation of its smartwatch that is expected to launch with a faster processor, rotating bezel and improvements to compete with the successors of the OPPO Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 8.

