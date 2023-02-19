Samsung releases update for Galaxy Note 20 series with One UI 5.1

After launching its new interface version for the Galaxy S22 family, it was Samsung’s turn to release the update with One UI 5.1 – based on Android 13 – for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones. According to the website SamMobile, there are reports of the availability of the update in the smartphone version in Argentina. It is likely to arrive in other countries gradually, in the coming days.

The new firmware changes the model version – in the case of the simplest Note 20 – to the N980FXXU5HWAC and even includes the February 2023 security package. - Advertisement - The new edition of Korean custom interface brings new features to users. Select devices have received new features in Camera and Gallery, such as Expert RAW and more powerful search.