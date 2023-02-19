5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSamsung releases update for Galaxy Note 20 series with One UI 5.1

Samsung releases update for Galaxy Note 20 series with One UI 5.1

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases update for Galaxy Note 20 series with One UI 5.1
1676808245 samsung releases update for galaxy note 20 series with one.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After launching its new interface version for the Galaxy S22 family, it was Samsung’s turn to release the update with One UI 5.1 – based on Android 13 – for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones.

According to the website SamMobile, there are reports of the availability of the update in the smartphone version in Argentina. It is likely to arrive in other countries gradually, in the coming days.

Image: TechSmart.com

The new firmware changes the model version – in the case of the simplest Note 20 – to the N980FXXU5HWAC and even includes the February 2023 security package.

- Advertisement -

The new edition of Korean custom interface brings new features to users. Select devices have received new features in Camera and Gallery, such as Expert RAW and more powerful search.

It remains to be seen whether the problem discovered in recent days about battery drain with One UI 5.1 also affects the update for the latest models of the Galaxy Note line. This bug would result in a faster drop in load, right after installing the new version of Samsung’s interface.

To manually find out if your device can already be graced with the new update, just follow the path below: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

So, did your smartphone ever be contemplated with the installation of One UI 5.1? How has the experience been after the update? Join us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Netherlands Orders Russian Embassy to Downsize, Moscow Says It Will Respond

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government on Saturday said it would close its consulate in...
Tech News

Best wireless earbuds 2023: Free yourself from the tyranny of cords

Doing away with cables—or at least, the minimization of them—has been one of the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.