Samsung releases September security package for the Galaxy S22 line

Update (09/08/2022) – MR

After a few days of waiting, released the September 2022 security patch for the S22 lineup in Europe. Because it is her flagship series, many thought she would be the first to receive the update. However, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 and even the Galaxy A52s were contemplated first.

Latest security update for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus has firmware version S90xBXXS2AVHDwhile that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is S908BXXU2AVI3.

- Advertisement - It was first made available to European users, but will be coming to more countries in the coming days. The September security patch fixes dozens of privacy and vulnerability issues, including one that would allow a hacker to make emergency calls remotely from your device.

The update has approx. 200 MB and has no new user interface.

To check if the update has arrived for your device, go to Settings, Software Update and click Download and Install. You can also download the update here and apply it manually. The new generation of Samsung flagships was launched in February 2022 in Europe. The Galaxy S22 lineup consists of the standard version, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All handsets feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform and glass finish on the back, with Armor Aluminum all over the body.

Update (08/10/2022) – MR

You received? Samsung Galaxy S22 line receives August security package in Europe

- Advertisement - Samsung started rolling out the August security package for Galaxy phones, even before the month started. In Europe, S22 line devices will receive the update at the end of July. This week, the South Korean released the security package for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra phones in Europe.

Latest update for Galaxy S22 line has firmware version S908EXXU2AVG6 and brings the August Android Security Patch, which includes dozens of fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities. There are also bug fixes and device stability improvements.

- Advertisement - After the update, Galaxy Wearable, PENUP, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung Members, Samsung Pay, Calculator, Smart Switch and Voice Recorder apps can be updated to their latest versions. The best apps to invest in cryptocurrencies To check if the update has arrived for your device, go to Settings, Software Update and click Download and Install. The Samsung Galaxy S22 line was launched in February 2022 in Europe. All flagship series handsets feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform and glass finish on the back, with Armor Aluminum throughout.

Update (7/28/22) – JB

But already? Samsung releases August package for Galaxy S22 line

Samsung is releasing the August security patch for the Galaxy S22 line. The news was revealed this Thursday by users of the devices in Europe, and the update took many people by surprise. According to those who have already had access to the package, it bears the numbering S90xBXXU2AVG6 and fixes a series of security holes found in Android 12. The chagelog doesn’t go so far as to cite the main changes, as Samsung has yet to publish information about the August bundle. Anyway, the changelog also mentions that there are stability improvements for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.

For now, the update is being released slowly and gradually in batches. Therefore, we point out that it may take a little longer for the August package to be available for Europeian smartphones. If you want to check availability, the way is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Of course, over the next few days Samsung should release the August package for more smartphones in its lineup. This is because the company has stood out for its agility in the software field. DDR3 RAM, prices could go up a lot during 2021

Update (07/04/2022) by LL

You received? Samsung Galaxy S22 series receives July security package in Europe

We entered the first week of July and, as has become customary, Samsung quickly started distributing the security package of the month for Galaxy phones. This time, the intermediate Galaxy A32 came out ahead and was the first to be contemplated by the novelty, and now the line flagship Galaxy S22 started to be updated in Europe. The latest software update arrives for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra models with the firmware version S90xEXXU2AVF9. The update brings the July 2022 security patch. Samsung has not yet released the changelog patch, but the firmware should contain fixes for dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities.

The distribution of the update has already started in Europe. We have confirmed availability on Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models. If you still haven’t received the notification to download and install the update via OTA, you can manually check the availability on your S22 phone. Just do the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Update (06/03/22) – JB Samsung releases June security package for Galaxy S22 line

Samsung is releasing this week the update with the June security patch for the Galaxy S22 line. The novelty was confirmed by the manufacturer and by several users in Europe. According to those who already had access to the update in Germany, the devices receive the firmware version S90xBXXU2AVEH, and the update corrects a series of holes found in Android 12. Additionally, the changelog also cites stability improvements for Samsung’s proprietary software. For now, the update is being released slowly and gradually in batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for Europeian users to have access to the update on their devices. Even so, whoever wants to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Original text (25/04/22)

Samsung Galaxy S22 line starts receiving May security package in India

Samsung continues to be one of the most efficient companies to release updates for their cell phones. The South Korean released the May security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Last week, cell phones received another update with improvements for cameras.

The update is available for versions of the S22 line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform in India. the firmware S90xEXXS2AVDD has 629 MB and will reach more countries in the coming days.

The update contains the May 2022 security patch and fixes several security vulnerabilities. It also fixes bugs and improves system stability. If you want to check if the update is already available on your phone, go to the settings and look for the updates part. Last week, the Snapdragon and Exynos versions of the S22 Ultra tied in DxOMark’s camera test.

Technical specifications – S22

6.1 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700 mAh battery 25W fast charging support

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

Technical specifications – S22 Plus

6.6 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

4,500 mAh battery

45W fast charging support

Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 196 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

Technical specifications – S22 Ultra

6.8 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Quad HD+ resolution (3080 x 1440)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

40 MP front camera (f/2.2; PD)

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8; PD), with OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; Dual Pixel AF) 10 MP telephoto sensor 1 (f/2.4; Dual Pixel AF), with 3x optical zoom and OIS 10MP 2 telephoto sensor (f/4.9; Dual Pixel AF), with 10x optical zoom and OIS

5000mAh battery

45W fast charging support

Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 229 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

Built-in S Pen