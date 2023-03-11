5G News
Samsung releases One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A53 in Brazil and A33 in South Korea

Samsung releases One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A53 in Brazil and A33 in South Korea

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A53 in Brazil and A33 in South Korea
1678483465 samsung releases one ui 51 for galaxy a53 in brazil.jpeg
Update (03/10/2023) – by DT

A samsung started releasing update for One UI 5.1 user interface for mid-range smartphone Galaxy A53 5G in Europe. Reports that reached the team of the AllCellular point out that the update is being made available by the manufacturer.

Update for Galaxy A53 5G has the firmware builds A536EXXU5CWB4 and A536EOWO5CWB4, and is just over 1.3 GB. Therefore, it is recommended that the download be done on a strong Wi-Fi network to speed up the process.


The update also adds the February 2023 security patch, which promises to fix security vulnerabilities for the device’s operating system. The update for the Galaxy A53 began to be released on the international market at the end of February.

Remember that One UI 5.1 is based on Android 13 and brings improved actions apps, an improved shadow and reflection remover, a new dynamic weather widget and another battery that displays the charge level of the device and connected accessories .

PlayStation Studios buys co-development studio Valkyrie Entertainment

Samsung Internet, on the other hand, shows common search results between bookmarks and browsing history. In split-screen multitasking mode, the phone shows the most frequently used apps to further streamline the using process.

We would like to thank the reader Basidio for sending the screenshots of the update.

Original text (02/20/2023)

Update coming: Samsung releases One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G in South Korea

One UI 5.0 with Android 13 was released for Galaxy A53 and A33 in Europe in December 2022 and now Samsung has started to distribute One UI 5.1 that was released with Galaxy S23 series. The new version brings several productivity improvements such as tighter integration with Windows PCs and much more.

According to SamMobile, the One UI 5.1 update is now available in South Korea for the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 with firmware builds A536NKSU4CWB3 and A336NKSU3CWB3, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A33. Image: TechSmart

The new version also brings the February 2023 security patch that fixes around 48 vulnerabilities found in the operating system. You can check out all the One UI 5.1 news here.

Samsung has yet to release a timeline for One UI 5.1 rollout, but it has named some of the phones eligible for the update. Interestingly, the Galaxy A53 and A33 are not in it, which means that the update should reach more devices soon. The expectation is that the update will be released for both models in Europe in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A53 specs
  • 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Exynos 1280 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Four rear cameras
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8)
    • Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2)
    • Macro lens with 5MP sensor (f/2.4)
    • Depth lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4)
  • 5G connection, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification
  • 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W
  • Android 12 running under One UI 4.1 interface
  • Dimensions: 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm
  • Weight: 189g
Samsung Galaxy A53 review
  • The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at Extra for BRL 1,818. The cost-benefit is good but there are 5 better models.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at Extra for BRL 1,759. The cost-benefit is good but there are 4 better models.
(updated March 10, 2023, 5:42 PM)

Smart sound: Apple announces 2nd generation HomePod with Spatial Audio, new sensors and more

