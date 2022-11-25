Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsSamsung releases One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for Galaxy Z Fold...

Samsung releases One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Europe

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Europe
- Advertisement -

Samsung continues to update its last-generation smartphones to the latest version of the One UI 5.0 interface based on Google’s Android 13. After making the update available for the Galaxy A72 in Russia, the South Korean company recently launched the OTA package for the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip, both announced in 2020.

According to information from the SamMobile portal, the new software version was initially released for UK users with the firmware build ending in “IVK3”. Although the developer has not revealed details about the availability schedule, more countries are expected to be covered by the end of 2022.

In Europe, Samsung released last Tuesday (22) the stable One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for the entire Galaxy S22 Series line, bringing all the news of this version, such as visual improvements through Material You, new icons and application illustrations and performance improvements making navigation smoother.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the company also highlights the new Privacy Panel, optimized device assistance and battery, improved animations, more customization options, editable lock screen, stackable smart widgets, alert for apps running in the background, etc.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 design. (Image: Playback).

Comparative

offers on samsung
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in Americanas for BRL 8,826🇧🇷
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available from Carrefour for BRL 4,755 and on Amazon for BRL 6,799🇧🇷
(updated on Nov 22, 2022, 8:40 am)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone and Mac apps: Apple is increasing app store prices

Many apps and in-app purchases are now around 20 percent more expensive in Europe,...
Apple

Elon Musk Hires PlayStation 3 Hacker to Fix Twitter

Since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the tycoon has caused a series of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.