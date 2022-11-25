Samsung releases One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Europe

Samsung continues to update its last-generation smartphones to the latest version of the One UI 5.0 interface based on Google’s Android 13. After making the update available for the Galaxy A72 in Russia, the South Korean company recently launched the OTA package for the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip, both announced in 2020.

According to information from the SamMobile portal, the new software version was initially released for UK users with the firmware build ending in “IVK3”. Although the developer has not revealed details about the availability schedule, more countries are expected to be covered by the end of 2022.