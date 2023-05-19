Samsung releases May security patch for Galaxy S10 Lite in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Update (5/19/23) – JB

If you have a Galaxy S10 Lite here in Europe You can now download the May security patch. That's because Samsung started distributing the update this Friday. According to the available changelog, the update weighs around 287 MB and fixes around 70 security holes found in the Android 13 operating system. Other adjustments are also being made to the South Korean brand's proprietary interface.

As expected, the security patch is being rolled out slowly and gradually via batches. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for the update to be available on your smartphone. Even so, for those who want to check availability, the path is easy: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install It should also be noted that other Samsung smartphones are also receiving the May package on national soil. This is the case of the Galaxy A22 5G and M52.

Original text (03/07/23)

O Galaxy S10 Lite has started receiving the One UI 5.1 update this Tuesday. According to those who already had access to the update, Samsung is also releasing the February security package in several European countries. The software carries the firmware version G770FXXU6HWB4 and weighs around 1 GB. With that, in addition to gaining all the software improvements developed for the Galaxy S23 family, the device is also more secure. However, you have to remember that this will be the last major feature update that will be released for the Galaxy S10 Lite. That's because the device should now only receive security updates.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe. Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Remember that One UI 5.1 brings a series of improvements to the camera app, two new widgets and other tweaks to several proprietary Samsung apps.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Processor: Octa-core up to 2.84GHz

GPU: Adreno 640

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

External storage: microSD up to 1TB

Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Full HD+ with 20:9 aspect ratio

Front Camera: 32MP f/2.2

Rear Camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.4

Battery: 4,500 mAh

