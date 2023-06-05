Samsung releases May security patch for Galaxy A51 in Brazil

Update (06/05/23) – JB

The Galaxy A51 (LTE) is being updated with the May security patch in several countries in South America, including even Europe. According to information available in the changelog, the device receives firmware version A515FXXS7HWD1, which weighs about 300 MB and fixes about 70 security holes found in Android 13. In addition, the text also mentions that there are also adjustments for problems present in Samsung’s proprietary interface.

For now, Samsung is releasing the update slowly and gradually through batches. That is, it may take a little longer for all devices located in Europe to receive the update. Anyway, for those who want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. Finally, it should be noted that several Samsung smartphones are also being updated with the May package here in Europe.

Original text (02/02/23)

Samsung Galaxy A51 is updated to One UI 5 interface based on Android 13

We start the first week of February with excellent news for owners of the Galaxy A51: Samsung’s intermediate has just been updated to the OneUI 5 interface based on Google’s Android 13 operating system. This update brings more features to the device and fixes the main problems reported by users. According to reports in the Samsung Members community, this Thursday, the 2nd, the cell phone received the OTA notification that it carries the latest version of the South Korean brand’s software. Screenshots shared by phone owners confirming that OneUI 5 has also been made available to Europeians in the ZTO version.

Unfortunately, there is no information about the firmware number, size and whether there is a new Android security patch for the Galaxy A51, but more details are expected to be revealed soon. In a post on the forum, one of the members celebrated the update for the intermediate, while another criticized the delay in also launching for the Galaxy S20 FE. To check if Android 13 under OneUI 5 has arrived on your phone, just be connected to the Internet and go to Settings > Software Update > Check. Before performing the update, we recommend that you back up your files (photos, videos, documents, etc.) and keep your device charged at least 80%. This Microsoft tool will tell you if your PC is compatible with Windows 11

Datasheet

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Infinity-O Display with Fingerprint Reader

Samsung Exynos 9611 Processor

Octa-core chipset up to 2.3GHz

GPU Mali-G72 MP3

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor 12 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 5 MP sensor for depth of field data

4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

One UI 2.5 operating system based on Android 10

Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 172 grams

Offers

Have you already downloaded the OneUI 5 interface on your Galaxy smartphone? Tell us, comment!