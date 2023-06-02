Samsung releases May security patch for Galaxy A13 5G

Update (6/2/23) – JB
It happened again: Samsung released the security patch outside of the reporting month for the Galaxy A13 5G. This time, the cheap one is getting the may package in june.
According to the changelog, the update carries firmware version A136BXXS4CWE1 and it fixes over 70 security holes found in Android 13.
The text also mentions that there are improvements to Samsung’s proprietary interface, and the update is available in Germany, Ukraine, Russia and other eastern European countries.
Currently, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we point out that it may take a little longer to become available for all smartphone units.
If you want to check availability, the path is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.
Original text (05/24/23)
Delayed! Samsung releases April security patch for Galaxy A13 5G
While the 4G model is updated with the May security patch, Samsung decided to release the April update for the Galaxy A13 5G. The news was revealed by some users in the United States and other parts of North America.
According to changelog information, the update carries firmware version A136U1UEU3DWD7, weighs approximately 300 MB and delivers the fix for around 50 Android security holes.
The company also lists that the package brings some software tweaks to its proprietary interface.
For now, the update is being distributed slowly and gradually in the markets where the smartphone is sold.
On another front, the South Korean manufacturer has also updated a series of high-end and mid-range devices with the May security package.
Many of these devices are receiving the update here in Europe.
