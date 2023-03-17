5G News
Samsung releases March security patch for Galaxy Z Flip 4

By Abraham
Samsung releases March security patch for Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung started to March security patch distribution for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The novelty is being released this Friday, and several users in Latin America have already reported having received the update.

According to those who have already had access to the update, it has the firmware numbering F721BXXS2CWB5, and there is a correction for about 50 security holes found in Android.

In addition, the changelog also cites that there are fixes for flaws present in Samsung’s proprietary interface, although it does not specifically list which ones.

Image/playback: Galaxy Z Flip 4.
For now, the update is being released slowly and gradually through batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be widely available here in Europe.

If you want to check availability, the path is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
  • 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
  • Secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
  • IPx8 certification
  • 10 MP front camera
  • Dual rear camera:
    • 12 MP main sensor
    • 12 MP ultrawide sensor
  • 3,700 mAh battery, with 25W charging
  • Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface
  • Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
  • Weight: 187g

More like this

