Samsung releases March security patch for Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung started to March security patch distribution for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The novelty is being released this Friday, and several users in Latin America have already reported having received the update.

According to those who have already had access to the update, it has the firmware numbering F721BXXS2CWB5, and there is a correction for about 50 security holes found in Android.

In addition, the changelog also cites that there are fixes for flaws present in Samsung’s proprietary interface, although it does not specifically list which ones.