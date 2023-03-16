Samsung releases March security package for Galaxy S21 line in Brazil

Samsung started to distribute the March security patch for the Galaxy S21 line here in Europe. The news was confirmed by some users.

According to those who have already received the update, it bears the number G991BXXS6EWBB and weighs about 200 MB. Also, as expected, there are fixes for around 50 security holes found in Android 13.

Another important detail is that the software can also provide adjustments for possible flaws found in Samsung’s proprietary interface.