Samsung releases March security package for Galaxy S21 line in Brazil

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases March security package for Galaxy S21 line in Brazil
1678961072 samsung releases march security package for galaxy s21 line in.jpeg
Samsung started to distribute the March security patch for the Galaxy S21 line here in Europe. The news was confirmed by some users.

According to those who have already received the update, it bears the number G991BXXS6EWBB and weighs about 200 MB. Also, as expected, there are fixes for around 50 security holes found in Android 13.

Another important detail is that the software can also provide adjustments for possible flaws found in Samsung’s proprietary interface.

Image/reproduction: Marcus Rosa.
For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. This means that it may take a little longer for it to be available on your smartphone.

Electric truck created to have a range of 500 kilometers

Anyway, the way to check availability is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Galaxy S21
  • 6.2-inch Dinamyc AMOLED display with Quad HD resolution (1440 x pixels)
  • Samsung Exynos 2100 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of storage
  • cameras
    • 12MP main (f/1.8)
    • 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 120° angle
    • 64MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) with OIS and 3x zoom
  • 10 MP front (f/2.2)
  • Video recording in 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps
  • 4,000mAh battery with fast charging and reverse charging
  • Android 13 with One UI 5.1 interface
  • Colors: Violet, Pink, Gray, White
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,299.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available on Mercado Livre for BRL 2,790 and on Amazon for BRL 5,799.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at FastShop for BRL 2,499.
(updated March 16, 2023 at 6:50 am)

