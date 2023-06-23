Samsung releases June security patch for Galaxy A71

- Advertisement -

After the 5G model, now it’s time for the Standard Galaxy A71 gets June security patch. According to preliminary information, the update is available in South Korea and other Asian countries. The update has firmware version A715FXXUADWE1, weighs just over 200 MB and fixes approximately 50 security flaws that are present in Android and also in Samsung’s proprietary interface.

For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe. - Advertisement - Samsung presents its new Galaxy A 2020 line in the region Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. On another front, Samsung has also released the June package for several smartphones, many of which are also updated in Europe.

Galaxy A71

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Infinity-O Display with Fingerprint Reader

Samsung Exynos 9611 Processor

Octa-core chipset up to 2.3GHz

GPU Mali-G72 MP3

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor 12 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 5 MP sensor for depth of field data

4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

One OS 5.1 based on Android 13