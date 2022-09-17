Samsung releases Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 kernel source code for download

THE Samsung released source code for foldable phones Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4that went released last August. The content is intended for software and operating system developers. Those interested in downloading kernel source code of both devices need to go to the Samsung Open Source website and search in the search field for SM-F936 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and SM-F721 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

releases-Galaxy-Z-Fold-4-and-Z-Flip-4.jpeg" width="660" height="440">



It should be noted that access to kernel sources gives more advanced users the chance to delve deep into the system code running on the device in question, given the ability to unlock the bootloader on the models. - Advertisement - The source code allows the community to create custom builds that add new features not offered in the default configuration, as well as helping developers port varied ROMs to devices.

As the XDA Developers website pointed out, the builds released by Samsung correspond to the AVGA software version, intended for US carrier variants, which cannot be fully unlocked. Bearing in mind that Android is built on top of the Linux kernel, which means OEMs such as Samsung are required to provide source code upon request for any builds they distribute on the devices they sell.