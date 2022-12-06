Samsung releases December security patch for the Galaxy S20 line

Update (12/06/2022) – MR

With the distribution of the stable version of Android 13 and the One UI 5.0 interface, Samsung has delayed the release of the December 2022 Android security patch for its devices. This Tuesday (06), the South Korean released the update for the last month of the year for the Galaxy S20 line in Europe.

Latest software update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra has firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7🇧🇷 It fixes 67 security and privacy vulnerabilities, as well as bringing improvements to overall system performance and stability. Distribution has started in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands and United Kingdom. The expectation is that it will reach more countries in the coming days, but there is no forecast for Europe.

If you have the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update ” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. The Galaxy S20 line was introduced in early 2020 with the Exynos 990 chipset, Mali-G77 MP11 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for the operating system, it came with Android 10 under the One UI 2.1 interface.

Update (11/17/2022) – HA

Galaxy S20 line starts receiving November security update

After the Galaxy S20 line received Android 13 last week, Samsung’s 2020 line also began to receive the November 2022 security patch, which was missing from the previous package. - Advertisement - Latest software update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with firmware version G98xFXXSFGVK1while the 5G models of cell phones receive the version G98xBXXSFGVK1🇧🇷





Devices are getting this new update starting in Europe. Other countries should get access to the update very soon. The patch fixes dozens of security vulnerabilities. To check if the news has already arrived there, it is worth going the usual way: Settings > Software update and tap Download and install. - Advertisement - In parallel, over the last few weeks, some devices from the South Korean manufacturer have received beta versions of Android 13, as is the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Even devices like the S10 Lite are being tested with the new version of the system , which should also arrive officially for intermediate models, such as the Galaxy A52s.

Original text (7/28/2022)

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 series receive August 2022 security update

THE samsung started, this Thursday (28), to the process of releasing the update with the August 2022 Security Patch for scell phone series galaxy s20 and S21🇧🇷 THE line S22 also started to receive the update in question. According to information from the SamMobile website, updates for the Galaxy S20 and S21 families are being released in Germany and other European countries. Owners in other countries are expected to receive the update soon.





Below are the update build numbers for each device: G98xBXXUEFVG5 — Galaxy S20 series supporting 5G technology;

— Galaxy S20 series supporting 5G technology; G980FXXUEFVG5 — Galaxy S20 line with 4G;

— Galaxy S20 line with 4G; G99xBXXU5CVGB — Galaxy S21 family.

The new update promises to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities and make the One UI user interface more stable on devices, leading to more fluidity when using the operating system. Line model owners Galaxy S20 or S21 can now check if the update is available for that device. For that, just access the following path: “Settings” » “Software update” and then tap on “Download and install”. And you, have you received the update for this month of August? Tell us in the comments down below!