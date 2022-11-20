Samsung releases Android 13 and One UI 5 for the Galaxy Note 20 family in Brazil

Last Friday (18), Samsung began providing an update with Android 13 under the One UI 5 interface to its Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cell phones, in the versions released in Europe. The devices had already received in other regions since the beginning of this month of November. TechSmart detected the availability of the firmware for the domestic market through the SamMobilewhich already detects the following build versions: N981BXXU5GVJE (Note 20) and N986BXXU5GVJE (Note 20 Ultra).

Among the new features of the update are the presence of a redesigned UI on app icons and illustrations, improved performance and better ease of use for native apps, and several new features in this version of Samsung's software. One UI 5 also brings other features, such as the Dynamic Lock Screen, to customize content according to the time of day, and Stacked Widgets, which improve the organization of the home screen.

The Galaxy Note 20 family was launched in the second half of 2020, with Android 11 out of the box. It is included in the list of smartphones that will be graced with three system changes. That is, the top of the line two years ago will still be covered in the future with Android 14. If you haven’t received the update notification via OTA, you can check it manually using the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install🇧🇷 Is your Galaxy Note 20 or 20 Ultra already covered with Android 13? What did you think of the performance after installation? Give us your opinion!