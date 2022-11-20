Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsSamsung releases Android 13 and One UI 5 for the Galaxy Note...

Samsung releases Android 13 and One UI 5 for the Galaxy Note 20 family in Brazil

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases Android 13 and One UI 5 for the Galaxy Note 20 family in Brazil
- Advertisement -

Last Friday (18), Samsung began providing an update with Android 13 under the One UI 5 interface to its Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cell phones, in the versions released in Europe. The devices had already received in other regions since the beginning of this month of November.

TechSmart detected the availability of the firmware for the domestic market through the SamMobilewhich already detects the following build versions: N981BXXU5GVJE (Note 20) and N986BXXU5GVJE (Note 20 Ultra).

1668951802 843 Samsung releases Android 13 and One UI 5 for the

Images: Reproduction / SamMobile

Among the new features of the update are the presence of a redesigned UI on app icons and illustrations, improved performance and better ease of use for native apps, and several new features in this version of Samsung’s software.

- Advertisement -

One UI 5 also brings other features, such as the Dynamic Lock Screen, to customize content according to the time of day, and Stacked Widgets, which improve the organization of the home screen.

The Galaxy Note 20 family was launched in the second half of 2020, with Android 11 out of the box. It is included in the list of smartphones that will be graced with three system changes. That is, the top of the line two years ago will still be covered in the future with Android 14.

If you haven’t received the update notification via OTA, you can check it manually using the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install🇧🇷

Is your Galaxy Note 20 or 20 Ultra already covered with Android 13? What did you think of the performance after installation? Give us your opinion!

  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at Extra for BRL 3,579🇧🇷
  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in Americanas for BRL 4,899🇧🇷
(updated Nov 17, 2022, 6:18 PM)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Microsoft Teams gets feature to view sign language in meetings

Microsoft has announced a new feature for Teams in order to increase the accessibility...
Microsoft

World Cup 2022: find out where to watch the tournament games on TV and over the internet

The 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar, will start from this Sunday (20), with...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.