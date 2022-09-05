Samsung releases Android 12L for foldable and Wear OS 3.5 on Galaxy Watch 4

- Advertisement -

A few days after the launch of thegalaxy-z-fold-4-turns-into-a-windows-phone-heres-the-video/"> Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 (our review here), Samsung has started releasing 12L with interface One UI 4.1.1 also on the other compatible folding devices, thus going to equalize the set of software features present on the previous generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Flip.

The update is currently being deployed on Galaxy Z Fold 3 (review here) e Z Flip 3 (review), but it should also arrive very soon on all other folding, so also on Galaxy Z Fold 2, on the first Galaxy Fold, on Z Flip 5G and on the first Z Flip, thus going to standardize the user experience of the whole Z range.

- Advertisement -

As for the news in the update, we remind you that the main one – for the Fold – concerns the introduction of the Taskbar at the bottom of the screen, which allows a much more fluid and effective management of multitasking. There are also new gestures – under the heading Labs – to simplify the launch of apps in split screen mode and an update of the system used to take selfies with the main camera, thanks to the help of the second screen. Regarding the Flip, however, we find the new quick settings, the Direct Dial function and the introduction of the mode FlexCam which allows you to use the external screen to control the main photographic compartment and much more.

ALSO GALAXY WATCH 4 IS UPDATED

- Advertisement -

As anticipated in the past few days, Samsung has also begun to release the update that introduces Wear OS 3.5 and the One UI 4.5 interface on the smartwatches of the Galaxy Watch 4 family. We have already detected the update on one of our Galaxy Watch 4 (still very current, find out in the full review) and the weight is really important, since we are talking about just over 900 MB, as evidenced by the images proposed just below.

Recall that the main changes in Wear OS 3.5 and One UI 4.5 concern the more complete management of Dual SIM smartphones also directly from the wrist, greater dial customization and a new one QWERTY keyboard with Swype functionality. Just below you will find the complete changelog of the update which includes all the details of the new firmware.

WEAR OS 3.5 AND ONE UI 4.5: FULL CHANGELOG

Clock face Enjoy the new watch faces, improved, enriched with style and with customizable options, 6 new clock faces (Pebbles, Flower Garden, Scoreboard, Pro Analog, Moving Numbers, Color Gradient Number) Addition of additional customizable options for existing clock faces (Dial, Indexes, Font, Color, Personalization, Clock Type) New customizations have been added.

Watch Home screen Add watch faces to your favorites and make it easy to find and replace them. Check out the list of watch faces to add your favorite and discover new ones.

Camera controller A function will be added that will allow you to switch between photo and video shooting. Note: Only major Samsung models after Galaxy S9 and Note9 with OneUl 4.1.1 or later are supported.

Text input You can enter text using the QWERTY keyboard and gestures. (Some languages ​​are not supported) For text input, you can switch between input modes (keyboard, voice input and handwriting)

Notifications Playback of GIF animations of Samsung message notifications is supported.

Telephone, Address Book When the watch is connected to a Dual SIM phone, the icon of the SIM used in the phone is also displayed on the watch. if no preferred SIM is set on the phone, the watch will select one to make a call. you can make calls from other SIMs connected to the watch even if a preferred SIM is set on your phone.

Messages The entry field is available in message threads. The last used mode is supported in the input field. Draft messages are kept in the input field.

Wake Up “Date, alarm name, resend” setup functions have been added.

Voice recordings The files recorded on the watch are quickly saved on the connected phone.

Settings Larger sizes are supported for font size settings.

Accessibility Additional auxiliary functions are supported to “improve visibility”. The “Left and Right Audio Balance” control function has been added for “hearing aids” “Long Press Interval” setting function has been added to facilitate interaction and dexterity.

Bixby The “Quick Commands” function is supported, which groups and performs multiple actions with a single command.

- Advertisement - Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm Smartwatch Watch, Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracker, Long Battery Life, Bluetooth, Black, 2021 [Versione Italiana]

Amazon

161 € See offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available online from eBay at 669 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Phoneshock to 1,133 euros or from Amazon Marketplace to 1,450 euros. Available on: Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 619 euros and Galaxy Z Fold 3 for 1,199 euros. (Update of 05 September 2022, 7:42 am)