Samsung registers the trademarks ISOCELL Zoom and Zoom Pro for photographic sensors

Samsung has been using excellent sensors for the telephoto lenses of its Galaxy S range for years, sensors that are also made by Sony. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in fact, the main sensor is a 200 megapixel ISOCELL HP2, made internally by Samsung Semiconductor, but a IMX564 and for periscope and telephoto there are two IMX754 all of the Japanese company.

ISOCELL ZOOM AND ISOCELL ZOOM PRO

In the near future, however, the Korean company may decide to start using its ISOCELL sensors not only for the main camera, but also for the others. To corroborate this hypothesis came the request for registration by Samsung of the trademarks ISOCELL ZOOM And ISOCELL ZOOM PRO in the UK and South Korea.

According to what was stated in recent days by the authoritative leaker IceUniverse, the next Galaxy S24 Ultra, unlike the current model, could “lose” one of the four cameras. Probably, Samsung will do without the 3x that would be integrated into the periscopic telephoto lens.

GALAXY S24 ULTRA WITH ONE LESS SENSOR

IceUniverse had already talked about a change for the Galaxy S24 Ultra last December when it anticipated the possible replacement of the telephoto lens with an alternative solution. For the main sensor, however, there would have been no particular news.

More rumors leaked earlier this year aimed for a telephoto lens for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with “Gen4” optics and a variable aperture between F2.5 and F.9 that would allow you to capture images with up to 150x digital zoom, 50% more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra. The telephoto lens in question would also have variable optical zoom capability.

ISOCELL ZOOM or ISOCELL ZOOM PRO could be brands referring to one of these solutions but, obviously, it is still a bit too early to draw conclusions. In fact, requests for registration of a trademark cannot also be a confirmation that they will actually be used.