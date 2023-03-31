Samsung recovers its hegemony and is once again the manufacturer that sells the most mobile phones

- Advertisement -

Samsung has always been one of the main players in the telephony sector, fighting year after year with Apple to get the top spot in terms of sales. And it seems that heThe new Samsung Galaxy S23 series has once again catapulted the Seoul-based to the top of the table.

Or this is what emerges from the latest market report published by the Counterpoint Research agency, and which they have collected from Bussiness Korea. In it, vWe see that Samsung grabbed 21.1% of the global market share in February 2023an increase of 3.5 percentage points from the previous month.

Samsung regains the throne and is the manufacturer that sells the most

The most interesting thing is that Apple has lost 0.7 points in terms of sales to position itself as the second largest manufacturer with 20.2%. A historic surprise that makes clear the good work of Samsung.

As usual, Chinese manufacturers are the ones that fill the top 5 mobile vendors worldwide, with Xiaomi and its 11.5%, OPPO with 8.9% and Vivo with a creditable 8.2%.

The growth of Asian manufacturers is a fact, offering solutions at very competitive prices. In addition, the firms that we have cited have taken advantage of the fall of Huawei, which after the veto by the United States and which prevents the manufacturer from using certain components or software from American companies has greatly harmed the firm.

Smartphone sales have fallen sharply. For example, in February 2023 they decreased by 10% compared to the previous month, with a figure of 89.57 million units sold. If we compare it with February 2022, the fall is more prolonged, reaching 15%.

And that the reopening of China, which was until recently with very harsh restrictions due to outbreaks of COVID, was going to mean a notable improvement in the volume of sales. Nothing is further from reality.

To give you the idea, In China, 21.39 million mobile phones were sold in February 2023, a figure that is 10% compared to the previous year and 28% lower than last year.

And in the United States things are not better, since 9.43 million phones have been sold in February, 6% less than the previous month. Lastly, 12.27 million mobile phones have been sold in Europe, with a drop of “only” 2% compared to January.

So, despite the fact that a very tough season is brewing for the sector, it seems that Samsung will continue to dominate smartphone sales worldwide.

